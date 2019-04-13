Justin Geduld scored the first try for the Blitzboks against Canada at the Singapore Sevens. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The Blitzboks made light work of Canada in their second Pool A game at the Singapore Sevens on Saturday morning. Neil Powell’s team won 36-0 after leading 10-0 at halftime.

The Blitzboks scored six tries through Justin Geduld, Ryan Oosthuizen, skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi, Sako Makata and a brace by Kurt-Lee Arendse.

The South Africans battled to find their rhythm in the first half, but improved their accuracy after the break.

In their first match of the day, the Blitzboks beat Scotland 36-10, which saw youngster Angelo Davids score his first World Sevens Series try.

Whole @Blitzboks team runs in to celebrate with Angelo Davids as he touches down for his first ever world series try at the #Singapore7s pic.twitter.com/7OJCYT2hXC — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 13, 2019

The Blitzboks will play their final Pool A fixture against Fiji at 1.28pm SA time.

All time #Singapore7s top try scorer Siviwe Soyizwapi extends his lead with another try for @Blitzboks pic.twitter.com/zdxscuUSQg — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 13, 2019

Points-Scorers:

South Africa 36 – Tries: Justin Geduld, Ryan Oosthuizen, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Kurt-Lee Arendse (2), Sako Makata. Conversions: Branco du Preez (1), Selvyn Davids (2).

Subscribe to our free IOL Sport Newsletter





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook