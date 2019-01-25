The Blitzboks may have conceded an early try, but came roaring back to dispatch fellow African outfit Kenya 29-10 at the New Zealand Sevens in Hamilton on Friday night (Saturday morning NZ time). Kyle Brown equalled the record of Frankie Horne by most World Series tournament appearances by a South African in his 68th event when he took to the field, and his teammates ensured that it was a memorable start to the day at the FMG Stadium.

Jacon Ojee was first out of the blocks for the Kenyans, though, scoring in the second minute for a 5-0 lead.

But after that it was all South Africa, with Brown being prominent throughout. The former Blitzboks captain sparked the comeback by dotting down to level the scores at 5-5, while Werner Kok sped away after a well-worked move to make it 10-5.

Zain Davids, who played a strong hand in Kok’s five-pointer, was put in space after Brown did brilliantly to win the kickoff, and finished smartly to stretch the halftime lead to 17-5.

When Branco du Preez went over the line early in the second half, the match was all but over as a contest, with Stedman Gans rounding off a solid opener for the South Africans.

Their two remaining pool games on Saturday are against France (3.10am SA time) and Scotland (7.22am SA time).

Points-Scorers

Blitzboks 29 – Kyle Brown, Werner Kok, Zain Davids, Branco du Preez, Stedman Gans. Conversion: Branco du Preez (1), Selvyn Davids (1).

Kenya 10 – Tries: Jacob Ojee, Cyprian Kuto.





