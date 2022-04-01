Lubabalo Dobela the only newcomer in Blitzboks squad for Singapore series

Cape Town — Former Junior Springbok flyhalf Lubabalo Dobela will make his World Rugby Sevens Series debut in Singapore next weekend after being named in the Blitzbok squad on Friday.

Dobela is the only newcomer in Neil Powell’s squad for the fifth event of the 2022 season. The group features three changes to the side that finished top of the podium in Seville at the end of January. The 23-year-old former Cheetahs player replaces Justin Geduld, who picked up a serious knee injury in Spain, while regular captain, Siviwe Soyizwapi is also back after missing the last tournament due to an injury suffered in Malaga the week before. SA Rugby Sevens Player of the Year Ronald Brown, who also missed the Spanish leg due to injury, is also back and replaces Branco du Preez, who is recovering from a shoulder injury.

“It is great to have Ronald and Siviwe back again, while I am pleased that Lubabalo is getting his opportunity,” said Powell. “He joined the SA Rugby Sevens Academy in 2021 and has impressed from day one. I have no doubt that he is ready to perform at this level.” “The squad has been working hard in recent weeks and for good reason. We have done well in the Series so far, but that counts for nothing and the players are well aware of that.” Powell added that a strong start will be crucial in Singapore: “Our focus will pretty much be on that first match in Singapore next weekend. We have not played since late January and will need to hit the ground running.”

Dobela, who turns 24 next month, expressed his eagerness to show what he can do when he makes his debut. “That was a great feeling, especially since I lost a family member recently, so the news really lifted my spirits,” said Dobela. “Coach told me to go out and make my mistakes as there are experienced players around me to take the weight off my shoulders. That eased the nerves and I am keen to back my skillset with this wonderful group of players.” The Singapore Sevens was last held in 2019, with the Blitzboks defeating Fiji in a dramatic final. The tournament will be hosted at the Singapore National Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, 9 and 10 April, and will be followed by the rescheduled Canada Sevens, to be played in BC Place, Vancouver, on 16 and 17 April.

Springbok Sevens squad: 1. Sakoyisa Makata 2. Ryan Oosthuizen 3. Impi Visser 4. Zain Davids 5. Christie Grobbelaar 6. JC Pretorius 7. Ronald Brown 8. Selvyn Davids 9. Lubabalo Dobela 10. Dewald Human 11. Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain) 12. Mfundo Ndlovu 13. Darren Adonis @WynonaLouw

