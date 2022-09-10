Nadine Roos runs in four tries as Springbok Women beat Colombia in 13th place play-off

Cape Town — Nadine Roos set the Cape Town Stadium pitch alight as she scored four tries in South Africa's 27-0 Rugby World Cup Sevens victory over Colombia in the 13th place Challenge play-off. It was all South Africa against the South Americans, and while there were some points left out there on the Cape Town Stadium pitch, coach Paul Delport will be pleased with how they bounced back to secure their first win after losing to France on Friday and the agonising defeat to Japan earlier in the day.

Roos not only scored a handful of tries, but did it in style to boot. With the first one, she gave a proper lesson in drawing in defenders before hitting a stunning line to score. Eloise Webb converted to take Delport's side 7-0 up. Roos struck again to give her side a 12-0 lead after putting dust on the Colombian defenders with a step before sprinting to the whitewash (half time 12-0).

She grabbed two tries early in the second half to get the crowd on their feet for the loudest cheers of the day to go 22-0 up. Co-captain Mathrin Simmers dealt the final blow with a try after some powerful play to end the game 27-0. The Blitzboks face Ireland in the Cup semi-finals at 10.33pm on Saturday.

Point scorers: South Africa 27 — Tries: Nadine Roos (4), Mathrin Simmers Conversion: Eloise Webb Colombia 0

