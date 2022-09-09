Neil Powell shelves emotions ahead of Sevens World Cup in a bid to win final tournament with Blitzboks

Cape Town - For Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell, the focus has always been on creating better human beings, not just better players. And it’s clearly a formula that has worked for him.

Powell will take the Blitzboks into the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town in what will be his last tournament in charge of the South African Sevens side. Under him, the team have won three World Series titles, two Commonwealth gold medals and an Olympic bronze. After the World Cup, Powell will join the Sharks as director of rugby.

Speaking yesterday at a media briefing, the former Blitzbok captain admitted that the emotions have hit him after being in the system for 15 years as a player and coach, but added that they have shelved all of that to focus on the task at hand. “I think the focus has definitely been more off-field then on-field. We would much rather have people coming up to us saying ‘you have got a great bunch of guys who are well mannered’, as opposed to people coming up to us saying ‘well done on winning the tournament,’” Powell said. One last time... Coach @Neil5Powell doing his last pre-tournament news conference as Blitzboks coach. #BestOfUs#RWC7s @WorldRugby7s pic.twitter.com/wIyZN0jyrg — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) September 8, 2022 “Your rugby career only lasts so long, and after that, the guys have to be good fathers, good husbands and good employees. That’s what we try to focus on.

“It’s easy for me and the team to get distracted and shift our focus. It’s important for us to focus on the job at hand. “Goodbyes and tears we can do after this tournament. That was my viewpoint and focus going into this week – to not show my emotions to the team. “To be honest, it’s been good (their handling of emotions). I was more emotional in the Commonwealth Games week than in this week thus far. We are really excited about the weekend. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play in a World Cup in your backyard.

“It will be tough after this weekend, when you clean out your office and walk away. For now, the focus is the World Cup, and that first game that we play against Germany or Chile.” Sevens was introduced to the Olympic stage in Rio in 2016, and the lifting of the Melrose Cup, especially in their own backyard, would be level with winning Olympic gold, Powell said. “You choose where you want to focus. If you get your preparation right, you will function from a place of confidence. That has been our focus.

“This definitely ranks up there with Olympic gold. It’s a very prestigious event, and I think this knockout format makes it even more prestigious if you win.” The knockout format adds even more thrill to what is already an exciting, unpredictable game, and Powell added that it levels the playing field a bit between smaller and bigger teams. “The fact that there are 24 men’s and 16 women’s teams just shows that it’s a competition for everyone. It gives teams that otherwise wouldn’t get to perform on a big stage an opportunity to participate on a big stage,” he said.

“This format also gives any team a chance against bigger sides. Anybody can win. “We have prepared for both Chile and Germany. We will meet either England or Ireland (or Portugal) in the quarter-finals, so we are preparing for all four. “I’m not 100% sure, but chances are good that we will meet one of those two sides in the quarter-final.”