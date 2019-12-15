CAPE TOWN – The Springbok Sevens team fell at the final hurdle of the HSBC Cape Town Sevens on Sunday when they were beaten 7-5 by New Zealand in a very tense and tough final in front of 55,804 fans at Cape Town Stadium.
The Kiwis were ecstatic when the final whistle blew after they lost the final to South Africa by 15-0 last weekend in Dubai.
With the top teams more physical than ever this weekend, it was no different in the final as the 14 players on the field smashed each other from start to finish.
The first half was a massive tussle typified by big hits from both teams as neither side gave an inch on defence. New Zealand probably had more possession and territorial advantage, but they failed to capitalize mainly due to significant intensity by the Blitzboks in defence, which forced a number of handling errors.
The Blitzboks, on the other hand, used their first opportunity in attack in the second half when New Zealand failed to control a chip through by Justin Geduld, chased hard by Seabelo Senatla.