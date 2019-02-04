Hardworking Werner Kok was unlucky to miss out on a Sydney Dream Team nomination. Photo: Kelly L Cox//USA Today Sport

SYDNEY - The Blitzbokke's inconsistent performance at the Sydney leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens at the weekend, meant that no South African was included in the prestigious Dream Team. However, Werner Kok put in several impressive performances and was unlucky not to make the team.

The Blitzbokke went out in the quarterfinals at the hands of England, but bounced back to end fifth, with victory in playoff games against Spain and hosts Australia.

Tournament champions New Zealand beat the USA 21-5 in the final, with both teams ending up with two players in the Dream Team.

New Zealanders Sam Dickson and Kurt Baker made the list, along with Americans Stephen Tomasin and Madison Hughes.

The other three players to be selected were Fijians in Mesulame Kunavula and Alosio Naduva, plus Dan Norton of England.

American rugby bosses will be smiling after their team made the final in consecutive tournaments in 2019. Apart from the loss to New Zealand in Sydney, they also finished second, going down to Fiji in the year opener in Hamilton, New Zealand a week earlier.

The Americans will get another chance to shine, this time on home soil, when the next leg of the sevens series takes place in Las Vegas on March 2-3.

The Sydney Dream Teamis:

Mesulame Kunavula (Fiji), Sam Dickson (New Zealand), Stephen Tomasin (USA), Alosio Naduva (Fiji), Madison Hughes (USA), Kurt Baker (New Zealand), Dan Norton (England).

