Odhiambo and Ambaka back as Kenya heads to Rugby Sevens Olympic Qualifier









Andrew Amonde will captain the Kenya 7s side at the Rugby Sevens Olympic Qualifier in Johannesburg. Photo: @andrewopede on twitter NAIROBI – Technical director Paul Feeney has named a 12-man Kenya squad for the Africa Men’s Sevens that doubles up as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifiers to be held in Johannesburg on Friday and Saturday. The tournament features a total of 14 teams that are ranked as per last year’s results. Kenya is second after falling to Zimbabwe in the final held in Tunisia. Other teams are: Uganda, Madagascar, Zambia, Tunisia, Senegal, Morocco, Namibia, Ghana, Botswana, Mauritius, Ivory Coast and Nigeria. Andrew Amonde will captain the side assisted by Jacob Ojee and Jeffrey Oluoch. The 2018/2019 season star trio of Daniel Taabu, Johnstone Olindi and Vincent Onyala have made the cut to represent the country at the qualifiers together with regulars Bush Mwale, Nelson Oyoo and Alvin Otieno. Oscar Dennis, who last featured for Kenya during the Asian tour, makes a return to the team joined by William Ambaka and Billy Odhiambo.

“We’re definitely looking forward to reclaiming the cup which we lost last year to Zimbabwe,” said team manager Erick Ogweno

“This year’s tournament is equally important as it also turns out to be an Olympic Qualifier. It will be best for us to seal the Tokyo 2020 ticket while in Johannesburg as opposed to proceeding to the repechage.

“It’s every athlete’s dream to compete at the Olympics. The preparations have been ideal, I trust the best we’ve had in years and this was topped up by the Safari Sevens win for the young lads. The preparations and playing and winning Safari Sevens give us the momentum we just required to enable us to reclaim the trophy.”

Shujaa squad to Johannesburg:

1. Andrew Amonde (C) 2. Willy Ambaka 3. Alvin Otieno 4. Bush Mwale 5. Vincent Onyala 6. Daniel Taabu 7. Johnstone Olindi 8. Oscar Dennis 9. Billy Odhiambo 10. Nelson Oyoo 11. Jeffrey Oluoch (VC) 12. Jacob Ojee (VC).

African News Agency (ANA)