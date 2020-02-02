SYDNEY – Olympic champions Fiji clicked into top gear for the first time this season to win the Sydney Sevens in trademark style on Sunday, kickstarting their campaign less than six months before they defend their gold medal in Tokyo.
World Sevens Series champions last year, the Flying Fijians had underwhelmed in the first three rounds with one fourth and two ninth-placed finishes but appeared rejuvenated on a steamy Sydney weekend.
They beat New Zealand, the series leaders and winners of the previous two rounds, 26-5 on Saturday and hammered Wales 55-0 to round out the group stage before holding off England 17-14 in the semi-finals despite being reduced to five men at one point.
Roared on by a good proportion of the local Fijian community in a Western Sydney Stadium cooled by an evening storm, the Pacific islanders tore into the South Africa's BlitzBokke from the start of the final.
They did not have it all their own way, but dynamic 23-year-old Napolioni Bolaca scored two tries to see them home 12-10 in a tight contest where they showcased both brilliant running and rugged defence.