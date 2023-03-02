Philip Snyman confident battered and bruised Blitzboks can bounce back in Canada

Durban — Battered and bruised the Blitzboks may be after losing four of five matches at the LA Sevens last week, but assistant coach Philip Snyman believes they can bounce back and win this weekend’s Canada Sevens in Vancouver. The South Africans also lost Jaiden Baron, Masande Mtshali and Travis Ismaiel to serious injuries but Snyman says the arrival of replacements in Noegh Hayward and Gurshwin Wehr has added fresh energy.

“New players always want to show what they are capable of and they both arrived full of smiles and enthusiasm,” Snyman said. “Seeing how much it meant to them to be here has made the others realise how privileged they are and that they have a responsibility to be at their very best the next time they play.” Snyman said the reviews made grim reading with 50% of tackles missed and possession stakes under 40%. “We just gave too many balls away to our opposition,” Snyman said.

“I know the guys are good enough to bounce back, we have shown we are a team capable of playing and winning finals. It is true that the pool stages are so tough now and to get out of there is not easy, but we have no excuses. “Yes, the new guys will need to slot in, but they have trained with us and that should not be a problem. The first game tomorrow against France will also be crucial, as we need to win that, to get back on track.” For Hayward and Wehr, the excitement is real.

“I have been training with the team for six months now, so I am ready to go,” said Hayward. Wehr said the long flight to Vancouver gave him more than enough time to take in the reality of his destination. “I am very emotional, and why not — that badge is everything and to have it on my chest will be such an unbelievable feeling,” said Wehr.

"It started in Stellenbosch when we collected our kit. Everything was ready, all the training gear and even my match jersey with my name and number on it. That made me realise where I am and what I have achieved. I feel so privileged." Wehr's mission is clear: "I want to lift the mood in the squad and contribute. I know I have some magic and want to show that."