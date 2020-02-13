Popular Hong Kong and Singapore Sevens postponed due to Coronavirus fears









The victorious Fiji Rugby Sevens team, crowned Hong Kong champions. Photo: World Rugby/www.worldrugby.org CAPE TOWN – On Thursday afternoon, World Rugby, the Hong Kong Rugby Union and Sport Singapore announced what was widely expected given the spread of the Coronavirus, not only in Asia, but also world-wide. The Asian-swing of the 10-city World Rugby Sevens Series will be postponed. This unprecedented decision came after Hong Kong, back in 2003, continued with that year’s Hong Kong Sevens tournament despite the world-wide SARS outbreak. It also follow news that the 2020 Shanghai Formula One Grand Prix, scheduled for April 19, will not happen as scheduled.

The relevant Unions have taken the decision to reschedule the Hong Kong and Singapore rounds of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2020 in response to continued health concerns relating to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The statement from World Rugby reads:

The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority. This prudent decision has been taken in order to help protect the global rugby community and the wider public and was taken, based on the World Health Organisation and relevant public authority travel and health guidelines. The decision is fully supported by stakeholders, including unions and commercial partners.

Both events will be rescheduled to conclude the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2020 with the HSBC Singapore Sevens now taking place on 10-11 October and the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens completing the series on 16-18 October.

"The wellbeing of the rugby family and wider public is our priority & the decision to reschedule has been made in full consultation with the HKRU, Sport Singapore, unions and national authorities" — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 13, 2020

Hong Kong and Singapore will host HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 tournaments as usual in April.

Michael Jansen

IOL Sport

