In the process, the South Africans have closed the gap on New Zealand on the World Sevens Series standings and consolidated second spot.
The Kiwis are still top of the log with 76 points after four tournaments, with SA nine points behind on 67. France (56), who started the weekend in joint-second spot with SA, dropped to third, followed by England (54), Fiji (53) and the USA (47).
The final was played in heavy rain, and it resulted in a tight affair which saw Fiji scoring twice in the first half. After Fiji scored an early converted try, JC Pretorius responded to cut the lead to just two points. Fiji extended the lead with a well-worked move from a line-out to lead 12-5 at the break.
Zain Davids scored out wide late in the second half, but that still left the Blitzboks two points short and hard as they tried, the final scoring act did not come, and Fiji could celebrate.