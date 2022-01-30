Rampant Blitzboks beat Australia in Seville final to win sixth tournament in a row

Cape Town — The Springbok Sevens side won their sixth-straight World Sevens Series tournament gold medal after beating Australia 33-7 in the final of the Seville Sevens on Sunday. South Africa — who were already without their skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi — were dealt a major blow when Justin Geduld was stretchered off the field two minutes in.

Australia controlled most of the possession from there on, and they were first on the scoresheet when youngster Ben Dowling crossed over for a converted try (0-7). Just before the break, Selvyn Davids booted a grubber which was perfectly controlled with the foot by Christie Grobbelaar before he gathered to score (7-7). After the break, South Africa used their lethal defence and secured a turnover, which allowed them to run in another through Grobbelaar (14-7).

Despite going one man down when Darren Adonis was shown yellow, Ryan Oosthuizen put in some solid aerial work to gather the ball, stride to the whitewash and reach out to grab the South Africans’ third (21-7). Australia received two yellow cards in the second half to South Africa's one, which didn’t make things any easier for them. Neil Powell’s unit grinder it out on both stack and defence, going back and forth with the Aussies, but eventually reaped the rewards when Adonis crossed over (26-7).

Captain Impi Visser got the final try of the match to seal the deal, claiming 34th straight victory to emerge as champions of the first-ever Seville Sevens. After the match, the Blitzboks confirmed that Geduld’s injury wasn’t severe. @WynonaLouw