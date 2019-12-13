The womenBoks Sevens team following their jersey handover this week. Photo: Zintle Mpupha on facebook

CAPE TOWN - The Springbok Women’s Sevens side had a tough start to the Cape Town Sevens weekend, losing 40-0 to New Zealand in the last match of Day One on Friday. It was always going to be tough for the South Africans, especially against one of the world’s best teams.

New Zealand scored six tries and added five conversions at the Cape Town Stadium, while the South Africans’ job wasn’t made any easier by the harsh yellow card they were dealt for a deliberate knock down in the first half (although Sizo Solontsi was in a realistic position to catch the ball).

The Kiwis’ line speed was just too much for SA, and it was evident in how they shut their attack down and forced turnovers a number of times.

Imbokodo next face Russia (10.13 AM SA time) and Fiji (4.13 PM) on Saturday.