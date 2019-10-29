Springbok Sevens fans cheering during the World Rugby Cape Town Sevens 2018. Photo: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – Rugby Africa has congratulated South Africa on being awarded the 2022 RWC Sevens which will be held in September, 2022. The world’s best 24 men’s and 16 women’s rugby sevens teams will take to the field at the Cape Town Stadium in Green Point.

The announcement was made in Tokyo on Tuesday after the World Rugby Council awarded the hosting rights for the premier tournament to South Africa at its Interim Meeting.

It will be the first time that Rugby World Cup Sevens has been hosted on the African continent.

Rugby Africa president Khaled Babbou said: ”We are very proud and happy that this tournament is coming to Africa,” he said. “It will add to the growth of the game on the continent.