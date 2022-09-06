Rugby World Cup Sevens is the be-all and end-all, says Blitzbok star Mfundo Ndhlovu

Cape Town — "This is just another tournament, but we want to win it." Those are the words of Mfundo Ndhlovu as the Blitzboks prepare for the Rugby World Cup Sevens at Cape Town Stadium this weekend.

One thing that the squad have maintained, building up to the spectacle, is that they try to view the quadrennial showpiece as just another tournament. Given the pressure, it's not hard to understand why. The World Cup hosts have been the most successful team in the World Series in recent years, winning back-to-back titles in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, while they also emerged victorious in the shortened 2020 edition.

They seemed well on track to reign supreme this season as well, but a few disappointing performances in Los Angeles (where the Blitzboks finished 13th) saw Australia overtake them on the standings to claim their first series title. So, it's clear that the South Africans know how to win a series, but this weekend — where there will be no second chances due to the format of the event — things will be very different. But it's a challenge the Commonwealth Games champions are embracing.

"This is not a World Series (event), you don't have another week to prepare for the next event — this is the be-all, end-all," Ndhlovu said. "You want to win this, especially in front of your own crowd. This is a once-off tournament that comes around once every four years, so while it's just another tournament, you want to win it. "Everything that has happened is in the past (he said referring to the LA leg of the series), you can't change it, so you just have to put it in your back pocket and learn from it."

Just like in 2018, the World Cup will feature a knock-out format right from the start. And while he admitted that it can be a bit daunting, Ndhlovu was confident that the Blitzboks know what is expected of them. “It does make it very exciting, but it's something that can also scare you. But I am sure with the team that we have, we have the capability to go to the end, implement our processes and put in the effort to make us successful,” he said. "Preparations are going well and there is a good vibe in the team, the guys are excited."

The World Cup will be coach Neil Powell's last tournament in charge of the Blitzboks, and that of course makes winning their first Melrose Cup even more important for the team. Ndhlovu has walked a tough road with injury and also missed out on last year's Tokyo Olympics. While he was struck down again during the Commonwealth Games in July, he was back in action in the gold medal match, scoring the final try in the last movement of the game in stunning style to help the South Africans finish top of the podium.

Now, heading into another major event, Ndhlovu — fit, ready and injury free — said he is keen to contribute to a proper send-off for Powell. “It is a bit of a bitter sweet moment as it is coach Neil Powell's last tournament, especially after everything he's done for us. But besides that, we are excited and looking forward to the rest of our preparation. There are some nerves, but it's good. This is a good place to be in,” Ndhlovu said. "I take it one tournament as a time, and I see one tournament as an opportunity to get ready for the next.

"Missing one mentally prepares me to get stronger, so I just stick to my faith and focus on what I know (he said of his past injuries). "I am looking forward to this tournament and I am so happy to be back with the boys again." @WynonaLouw