JUMEIRAH - The Dubai Sevens has so far been a happy stomping ground for the Springbok Sevens team.
Winners on six occasions, they have been runners up at the desert venue once, semi-finalists five times and enjoyed a top four placing twelve times.
For coach Neil Powell, it is important that his charges start the season on a positive note.
“I think we are better prepared compared to the same time last year,” said Powell. “In our pre-season, we had warm-up tournaments in Germany, Kenya and England, and everyone had a good run in at least one of those. Selection was tough, as most of the regulars are available for the opening tournament.”
The Blitzboks, who boast an experienced side in Dubai this year, will be keen to return home next week with the Emirates Airline Dubai Sevens spoils for the seventh time as this season culminates in the Tokyo Olympic Games where Rugby Sevens will feature for the second time in Olympic history.