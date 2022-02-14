SA Rugby hoping for big crowd as Rugby World Cup Sevens ticket sales to open in two weeks

Cape Town - Tickets for the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022, to be hosted in Cape Town in September, will go on sale on Monday, February 28, World Rugby announced on Monday. The three-day showpiece will see 40 teams battle it out for the title of men’s and women’s world champions at Cape Town Stadium.

Tickets will cost between R150 and R1,750 with most tickets (72%) priced between R250 (for category D on Day One) to R1,350 (Category B on Day Three). Discounted family and scholar tickets and packages as well as a ‘Party Stand’ package are also available. “The global vaccine roll-out has allowed the return of capacity crowds around the world and we’re expecting that experience to return to South Africa by the time of the Rugby World Cup,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

“The opportunity of seeing the best rugby teams on the planet vying for the title of world champions hasn’t been experienced in South Africa since 1995 which will make this a very special occasion. “World Cups are unlike any other rugby tournament; for its duration the eyes of the rugby world will be on South Africa, as all roads lead to Cape Town. “It’ll be bigger, bolder and brighter than anything we have put on before and climax with the lifting of the Melrose Cup and the Women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens trophy on a do-or-die final day.

“This will be a premium experience at a premium event, clearly distinguishable from a World Series tournament, and I am sure the local and global audience will be keen to show their support.” The event will be the first return of Sevens to Cape Town in almost three years after the 2020 and 2021 Cape Town Sevens events were both skipped due to the pandemic. World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont added: “The announcement of the ticket sales dates is a major milestone as momentum builds on the road to what promises to be a fantastic Rugby World Cup Sevens in a hugely popular destination for sevens.

“Cape Town has a strong track record of hosting excellent Sevens competitions as part of the World Rugby Sevens Series and fans can look forward to a feast of entertainment over three action-packed days, while the teams will be looking forward to playing in front of a passionate and knowledgeable crowd. “Following in the footsteps of rugby sevens highly impactful second appearance at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the RWC7s in Cape Town will provide a perfect platform for the best players in the world to showcase the speed, skill and drama of rugby sevens and inspire many more new players and fans around the world. “We will continue to work closely with the SA Rugby Union and all other stakeholders to ensure the delivery of a safe and secure world class event for players, teams and fans to enjoy.”