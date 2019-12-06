DUBAI - The SA Rugby Sevens Academy squad started off strongly at the Dubai Sevens International Invitational tournament at The Sevens Stadium on Thursday, easily winning both their matches.
The side, laden with experienced Blitzboks, outplayed the Rambling Jesters 40-0 and French Military 22-0 on the first day of their tournament and impressed on attack and defence – they scored 10 tries without conceding a single point.
Angelo Davids was the most productive attacking player, scoring three tries on the day. They face Russia in their final pool match on Friday before the knock-out later in the day.
SA Rugby Sevens Academy assistant-coach Sandile Ngcobo was understandably pleased with the effort shown by the troops.
“We hit our stride early and all targets set for day one were reached, so we are happy overall,” said Ngcobo.