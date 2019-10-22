LONDON – If it depended on the size of his smile, Seabelo Senatla would have had to pay for oversize luggage when the Springboks Sevens team boarded a flight to London on Monday for this weekend’s Athlete's Factory Sevens in Chester.
The leading try-scorer of all time was on tour with the Stellenbosch-based again – for the first time in 16 months – and was clearly itching to get going with the team that he represented 41 times in various tournaments since 2013.
The tournament on Friday and Saturday might seem as a once-off warm-up event against an interesting mix of opponents, but for the former World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, this is serious business.
“There will be a couple of objectives for me personally; one is to dust off the rust a bit, so to speak, and get some oil in the machine,” Senatla smiled.
“This is a first step back into sevens for a number of us and we are all pretty excited as the countdown begins for the opening tournaments in Dubai and Cape Town in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.”