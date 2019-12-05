CAPE TOWN - Blitzboks captain Siviwe Soyizwapi says the Springboks’ World Cup success has inspired them to “go out there and do great things”.
It’s not like the Blitzboks haven’t done their part for South African sport in recent years, though.
Coach Neil Powell’s team claimed the 2016/17 World Sevens Series, before going back-to-back in the 2017/18 season. So success is something they know, and they know it well.
But Soyizwapi wants more.
The new skipper, who took over from Philip Snyman, has led the Blitzboks to the top of the podium on two occasions while he was stand-in captain - in Vancouver and Singapore.