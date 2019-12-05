Shakey's Blitzboks inspired by the World Champions Springboks









Siviwe Soyizwapi shows off the team's new match jersey in Dubai. Photo: Michael Jansen/IOLSport CAPE TOWN - Blitzboks captain Siviwe Soyizwapi says the Springboks’ World Cup success has inspired them to “go out there and do great things”. It’s not like the Blitzboks haven’t done their part for South African sport in recent years, though. Coach Neil Powell’s team claimed the 2016/17 World Sevens Series, before going back-to-back in the 2017/18 season. So success is something they know, and they know it well. But Soyizwapi wants more. The new skipper, who took over from Philip Snyman, has led the Blitzboks to the top of the podium on two occasions while he was stand-in captain - in Vancouver and Singapore.

With the Olympic Games fast approaching, teams will want to get off to a good start as the build-up to the Tokyo spectacle picks up. And it all starts in Dubai.

“What the Boks did in Japan inspires us to also go out and do great things,” he said. “It was massive for the nation and for us as well. It motivated us and we are keen to keep the South African flag flying high.”

Soyizwapi, who has scored 89 tries in the 28 tournaments he’s played, is hoping to see “it all come together” for his exciting team in the UAE as they hunt their seventh Dubai title.

“This is a strong group of players, not only in skills and talent, but also leadership,” said Soyizwapi.

“We have a variety of skilful players in the squad, some playmakers, some steppers and some deadly finishers. If it all comes together in this group, we will be successful.

“We said we just wanted to unite as a group and execute as a group. We have a lot that we want to try and a lot of stuff we have worked on, so if we can do that together as a group, we will be strong.”

The Blitzboks are inspired by the Springboks' victory at the RWC. Photo: Michael Jansen/IOL Sport

The Academy side are also in Dubai playing in the Dubai Sevens International Invitational tournament, and Soyizwapi pointed out that the competition within the group is by no means limited to the current Blitzbok squad.

“The competition is fierce, but in a good way. We push each other to become better every day and that is a good space to be in as a squad.”





