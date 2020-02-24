CAPE TOWN – A new route to the USA, a change in format and a new venue for the fifth tournament of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series mean an extra day of preparation for the Springbok Sevens team as they gear up for the HSBC Los Angeles Sevens.
The previous host city was Las Vegas in Nevada, while the new tournament will be hosted at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Los Angeles. The team travelled from Cape Town to Los Angeles via Newark, which eliminated 11 hours of their average travel time to the USA.
Furthermore, while the Las Vegas tournament was a three-day event, the Los Angeles Sevens will be played on Saturday and Sunday. The ‘extra day’ will help the Springboks in their final preparation this week, confirmed coach Neil Powell.
“The flight already made a huge difference for us,” said Powell. “It is the first time we flew directly to the USA, normally we went via London and had another transit before getting to Las Vegas, where the Friday start meant a three-day turnaround.
“This time out, we cut out travel time and an extra flight, so will have more than enough time to recover and prepare.”