Blitzboks captain Siviwe Soyizwapi scored twice against Scotland in their Singapore Sevens opener on Saturday. Photo: EPA

The Blitzboks got off to a good start at the Singapore Sevens as they defeated Scotland 36-10 on Saturday morning. The South Africans were rocked early on, as Max McFarland opened the scoring for the Scottish outfit.

But Neil Powell's team soon found their range. Branco du Preez put on some fancy footwork to get the South African ball rolling.

The Springbok Sevens side ran in another five tries through Werner Kok, Impi Visser, Angelo Davids and a brace from skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi.

Du Preez added two conversions, with Selvyn Davids landing one.

McFarland contributed Scotland’s only points, as he scored a second try, but it was not enough to trouble their opponents as the South Africans surged back in the second half.

The Blitzboks take on Canada (9.40am SA time) and Fiji (1.28pm) in their remaining Pool A matches.

Whole @Blitzboks team runs in to celebrate with Angelo Davids as he touches down for his first ever world series try at the #Singapore7s pic.twitter.com/7OJCYT2hXC — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 13, 2019

Points-Scorers:

South Africa 36 – Tries: Branco Du Preez, Werner Kok, Impi Visser, Siviwe Soyizwapi (2), Angelo Davids. Conversions: Du Preez (2), Selvyn Davids (1).

Scotland 10 – Tries: Max McFarland (2).





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook