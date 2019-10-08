Springbok Sevens skipper Philip Snyman has called time on his career, and he did so as a player with "a full heart and no regrets".
The experienced Blitzbok retired with a career-ending back injury as South Africa's most successful Sevens captain, after leading SA to two World Series titles and a bronze medal at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in 2018.
The 32-year-old debuted for the Blitzboks in 2008 and was part of the historic squad who won their first World Series title that season, while he also bagged an Olympic bronze medal in 2016.
Snyman represented the Blitzboks in 62 World Series tournaments and 276 matches, scoring 69 tries and 15 conversions for a total of 376 points. He captained the side in 28 tournaments and represented South Africa at the Rugby World Cups in Dubai (2008), Moscow (2013) and San Francisco (2018), making him the only Blitzbok to play at three World Cup Sevens tournaments.
Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell said that many Blitzboks players are better because of Snyman's contributions.