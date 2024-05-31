Springbok Women make impressive start to Madrid Sevens

The Springbok Women's Sevens scored impressive victories over Argentina and Belgium in Madrid on Friday to set up a Pool B decider against Brazil on Saturday as they started their HSBC SVNS play-off tournament at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium in perfect fashion. The South Africans showed good composure and clinical finishing in both matches and the same will be needed against Brazil, who also outplayed the same two opponents on day one.

Nadine Roos reflects on a successful first day for the #BokWomen7s 👏#RiseUp pic.twitter.com/dhyNPhjbtG — SA Women's Rugby (@WomenBoks) May 31, 2024 Against Argentina in their opening match, South Africa had the perfect start, with Nadine Roos scoring in the opening minute. A lovely try by Maria Tshiremba had the Bok Women up 12-0 at the break, before Argentina scored first in the second half to cut the lead to five points.

However, another five pointer by Roos and a second from Tshiremba eased the South African mood. Roos added three tries to her tournament tally against Belgium in a game that showed the difference in intensity between the two sides. The South Africans scored some beautifully worked tries and had enough defensive pressure to force their opponents into mistakes as well.

Belgium did score a try when South Africa's Sizophila Solontsi was in the sin bin for a dangerous tackle, one of the few mistakes made on a good day for the Springbok Women's Sevens. Afterwards, Roos was satisfied with their effort, which will give the team momentum going into the second day of the tournament, adding that they are looking forward to the Brazil match. “We had some very close matches so far this year, with one score the difference in the last two matches we played,” said Roos. “We take some good momemtum into tomorrow, but will have to be at our very best to beat Brazil and finish top of the pool.”

Scorers: South Afirca 24 – Tries: Nadine Roos (2), Maria Tshiremba (2). Conversions: Roos (2). Argentina 7 – Try: Mayra Genghini. Conversion: Sofia Gonzalez.