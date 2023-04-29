Springbok Women Sevens team off to perfect start in Challenger Series

Durban - The Springbok Women’s Sevens team are two wins away from promotion to the World Rugby Sevens Series for the 2024 season as they close in on a second successive Challenger Series title. The Bok Women have qualified for the semi-finals of the current Challenger event in Stellenbosch and will advance to the final if they beat Czechia on Sunday.

The Bok Women qualified for the semi-finals with an impressive 31-0 quarter-final defeat of Columbia on Saturday. They concluded their pool fixtures with a big 38-0 victory over Thailand. South African co-captain Mathrin Simmers says the team is not looking at the long-term reward that goes with winning the tournament and are solely focused on the semi-finals.

The 10.16am match will be the second encounter between the two sides at the Markötter Stadium in as many weeks, with the first clash ending in a 7-7 draw in the first tournament last week. As things stand, with only two matches left in the second of the two tournaments, the South Africans have a good chance of winning the coveted core spot for next year, but according to Simmers, they are not focusing on that.

“It will be game one, day three and nothing else,” said Simmers. “We had a good day today, with our attack coming into play nicely, but the game against Czechia will demand another courageous defensive effort. “The last time we played them, it was the first match of the tournament and it was wet and rainy. This time around, it will be dry and the semi-final of the tournament, so there is much more at stake for us.” Simmers said their defence will have to counter the off-loading game of the European side: “They are very physical and love the off-load in the tackle, so we will have to snuff that out at source. Last week, we defended with great character against them, this time the same will be needed.”

The other semi-final will be played between China and Belgium. A Chinese victory coupled with a South African win over Czechia will hand the overall first spot to South Africa. “That might be a permutation, yes, but we still need to win our own game,” said Simmers. “If we stick to what worked for us this far, the result will come and that is all that we are looking at now, that first game tomorrow.”