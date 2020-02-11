The Springbok Women's Sevens squad welcomed the news that South Africa will host yet another major international tournament with the inaugural event on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series for women heading to the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.
Twelve teams from all six of World Rugby’s regions, including the Imbokodo, will be competing on 28-29 March for a coveted place as a core team on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series for the 2021 season
Argentina, Belgium, China, Colombia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Poland and Scotland will play alongside South Africa's finest and for Imbokodo coach Paul Delport, this news comes at a great time for his squad, fresh off a first appearance at the HSBC Cape Town Sevens in December.
“This is great news for us and what a pleasure for SA Rugby to be able to host this event in Stellenbosch,” Delport said after World Rugby made the announcement on Tuesday.
“For South Africa to host this tournament is testament of what SA Rugby is doing for our women's game and we are hoping to deliver a good performance in front of our home crowd.