Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, September 10, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Springbok Women’s Sevens side lose in Rugby World Cup quarters

Eloise Webb of the Blitzboks women is challenged by Yume Okuroda of Japan in the Rugby World Cup Sevens game at DHL Cape Town Stadium

Eloise Webb of the Blitzboks women is challenged by Yume Okuroda of Japan in the Rugby World Cup Sevens game at DHL Cape Town Stadium, on September 10, 2022. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - The Springbok Women's Sevens side fell short in their Rugby World Cup Sevens Challenge Cup quarter-final clash against Japan at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The South Africans lost 14-12 on day two of the three-day event.

Story continues below Advertisement

Paul Delport's side ran in tries through Nadine Roos and Sizo Solontsi and held a 12-5 lead at half time.

While they camped just outside Japan’s try line late in the game, they couldn't manage what would have been a match-winning score.

The SA Women had their chances in the game, but their execution cost them at times.

More on this

A converted counter attack try from the second half restart by Japan saw them take a 14-12 lead, with the score not changing again in the contest.

The South Africans were beaten 29-0 by France on Friday, and will be in action again at 3.27pm on Saturday, when they take on Colombia in a 13th/16th place play-off.

The Blitzboks, meanwhile, play their quarter-final against Ireland at 10:33pm on Saturday night.

Story continues below Advertisement

@WynonaLouw

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Cape TownRugbyBlitzboksCape Town StadiumSpringboks

Share

Recent stories by:

Wynona Louw