Springbok Women’s Sevens side lose in Rugby World Cup quarters

Cape Town - The Springbok Women's Sevens side fell short in their Rugby World Cup Sevens Challenge Cup quarter-final clash against Japan at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
The South Africans lost 14-12 on day two of the three-day event.
Paul Delport's side ran in tries through Nadine Roos and Sizo Solontsi and held a 12-5 lead at half time.
While they camped just outside Japan’s try line late in the game, they couldn't manage what would have been a match-winning score.
The SA Women had their chances in the game, but their execution cost them at times.
A converted counter attack try from the second half restart by Japan saw them take a 14-12 lead, with the score not changing again in the contest.
The South Africans were beaten 29-0 by France on Friday, and will be in action again at 3.27pm on Saturday, when they take on Colombia in a 13th/16th place play-off.
The Blitzboks, meanwhile, play their quarter-final against Ireland at 10:33pm on Saturday night.
IOL Sport