Durban — The Springbok Women’s Sevens team have wrapped up their preparations for this weekend's second of two World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series tournaments to be held in Stellenbosch. The South Africans won the first tournament at the Markötter Stadium last Saturday and on Friday they play Paraguay and Madagascar in their Pool A fixtures followed by a Saturday morning clash with Thailand.

Like last week's tournament, the Cup quarter-finals will be played in the afternoon session of the second day, with the semi-finals and final on the third day (Sunday). “We want to have our destiny in our own hands this weekend,” said captain Sizophila Solontsi. “We do not want to get into a situation where other teams can move past us on the log, or where we will need another team to do us a favour.” The Springbok Women are currently top of the standings with 20 points, followed by Belgium (18), China (16) and Poland (14). These teams are their most realistic rivals for first place on the log and the reward of guaranteed World Rugby Sevens Series participation in 2024.

“The nice part of winning last weekend was the fact that it gave us faith in our processes and game plan,” added Solontsi.

“We trained for months but we now have the knowledge that the structures and game plan given to us by our coaches are working, if we execute properly.” She said the pressure for the team is internal but they are expecting a massive onslaught from the other contenders: “They will all be coming for us. Everyone here wants that first prize. We must make sure no one snatches it from us.” Springbok Women’s Sevens squad:

1. Rights Mkhari, 2. Sizophila Solontsi, 3. Zintle Mpupha (co-captain), 4. Simamkele Namba, 5. Liske Lategan, 6. Kemisetso Baloyi, 7. Mathrin Simmers (co-captain), 8. Nadine Roos, 9. Eloise Webb, 10. Jakkie Cilliers, 11. Ayanda Malinga, 12. Zandile Masuku, 13. Libbie Janse van Rensburg SA fixtures: Friday, 28 April

11h44: Paraguay 14h46: Madagascar Saturday 29 April

11h32: Thailand Pools for the tournament: D: South Africa, Thailand, Madagascar, Paraguay

E: Belgium, Czechia, Colombia, Papua New Guinea F: China, Poland, Hong Kong China, Mexico @MikeGreenaway67