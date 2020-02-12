JOHANNESBURG – World Rugby on Tuesday announced that the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch will host the inaugural Sevens Challenger Series event for women on March 28 and 29.
The standalone event will see 12 teams who have qualified from all six World Rugby regions competing to win a coveted core place on the World Rugby Sevens Series for the 2021 season.
The nations who will compete in Stellenbosch are Argentina, Belgium, China, Colombia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Poland, Scotland and hosts South Africa.
The tournament format will see the 12 teams drawn into three pools of four teams that will compete towards a grand final where the winner gains core team status on the World Rugby Sevens Series 2021, replacing the bottom placed core team at the end of this season and providing a clear and consistent pathway for teams to progress to play against the world’s best.
The announcement follows the introduction of the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series for men which kicks off in Viña del Mar, Chile, this weekend.