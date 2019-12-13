CAPE TOWN – The Springbok Men's Sevens side continued where they left off in Dubai last weekend when they defeated Japan 0-40 in their opening pool-match at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday.
In a first for the South African leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series, the tournament not only extended to a three-day event, but also included the Women's Series, run concurrently with that of the Men's.
Unfortunately for the Springbok Women, they succumbed to strong Series defending champions New Zealand (40-0), the South Africans featuring in front of their home crowd for the first time ever on the Sevens World Series.
Both teams will play their remaining two Pool-matches on Saturday, with the knockout rounds set for Sunday.
South Africa (Women) fixtures for Saturday: