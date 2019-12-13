CAPE TOWN – The Springbok Men's Sevens side continued where they left off in Dubai last weekend when they defeated Japan 0-40 in their opening pool-match at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday. In a first for the South African leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series, the tournament not only extended to a three-day event, but also included the Women's Series, run concurrently with that of the Men's.

Unfortunately for the Springbok Women, they succumbed to strong Series defending champions New Zealand (40-0), the South Africans featuring in front of their home crowd for the first time ever on the Sevens World Series.

Kurt-Lee Arendse and Rosco Specman of South Africa tackle Shotaro Tsouka of Japan on Day 1 of the 2019 Sevens Rugby tournament at the Cape Town Stadium. Photo:Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

Both teams will play their remaining two Pool-matches on Saturday, with the knockout rounds set for Sunday.

South Africa (Women) fixtures for Saturday: