The Blitzboks excited to be playing in Cape Town, says Chris Dry. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix The Cape Town Sevens is electric. It’s a whole vibe. So why not use that to your advantage? That’s exactly what the Blitzboks are going to do when the second leg of the 2019/20 World Sevens Series kicks off on Friday, according to Springbok Sevens veteran Chris Dry, who says they’re going to draw energy from the crowd when they get down to business at the Cape Town Stadium. But apart from that pumping atmosphere, there will also be some extra benefits for the Blitzboks (as for all teams playing at home), and Dry is planning on making the most of those advantages this weekend. “We only get one opportunity to play at home, and with Cape Town being such a vibey city the support we have here is incredible. I don’t think any other stadium in the world has this much energy, and we’re going to draw from that energy,” he said. “Your family and friends all get to come watch you, so we’re very excited.”

The Blitzboks have been drawn in Pool A alongside Japan, Fiji and the US for their home event, which is the toughest pool.

While it comes with its challenges, Dry is focusing on the positives. As for their pool draw, well, same applies there.

“The circuit has developed so much that there’s no easy games anymore. But I do think it’s good to be in a tough pool to get ready for Day Two,” he said.

“Its not only a physical challenge, but a mental one as well.

“We’ve prepared well during the week, so we’re excited.”

The Blitzboks squad for the opening leg was a mix of experience and young blood, and the way the team came together towards the business end of the tournament was a pleasing aspect for Dry, who was the most experienced campaigner in that group in Dubai.

“Leading up to Dubai we were heavily focused on our systems and getting that system as strong as possible, and I think we’ve done that successfully.

“As a team we’ve grown closer and you can only really do that towards the end once you’ve got a smaller squad. I think we’ve done well to get that bond and to get the group nice and tight.”

They got the win in Dubai, but Dry feels there are still a lot of things they need to work on.

“There are a lot of things we can change, a lot of things we can fix.

“We were successful in Dubai in the sense that we got the result, but I don’t think we were successful in all our games and what we wanted to achieve, and that’s more important for us, to get that consistency and achieve what we see as success.

"Putting those little victories together is important for us."





Cape Argus

