Tickets still available for Rugby World Cup Sevens

Cape Town - If you fancy enjoying a festival of Sevens rugby and the biggest party of the year in Cape Town, then you are in luck as there are still tickets available for the Rugby World Cup Sevens this weekend. The tournament, which will see the best 40 Sevens nations in the world participate – including the Blitzboks and SA women’s Sevens team – kicks off on Friday morning at Cape Town Stadium when the men’s teams of Ireland and Portugal contest the opening match at 8.45am.

Not only are there tickets available for that day, but also on Saturday and Sunday – when the championship finals will be played. The Blitzboks start their campaign to lift the World Cup on Friday night at 7pm against Chile, while the women’s team face a tough test a bit earlier against their French counterparts at 6.35pm.

🏆 #RWC7s 2018 was a huge success in San Francisco...



Who will be celebrating in Cape Town? 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#HereToSevens pic.twitter.com/xTtfTt2ngj — Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 (@WorldRugby7s) September 4, 2022 “We’ve been waiting a long time to host a World Cup and it’s now almost upon us,” said Jurie Roux, embattled CEO of SA Rugby, in a press release on Monday. “The excitement is really building with all the teams arriving over the last few days and the stage really is set for an amazing event. We have been planning for a long time for the event and all the preparations are in place to show off South Africa and Cape Town at its best.

“There are still tickets available for all days – even Saturday and Sunday – and I’d urge all rugby fans to get along early to be party of a very special occasion.” Meanwhile, play will begin at 8.15am on Saturday and 8.30am on Sunday. The winners will be crowned on Sunday evening with the women’s championship final at 8.17pm and the men’s at 8.54pm. Prices for the tickets start at R150 for Friday, R750 for Saturday and R475 for Sunday and are available exclusively from Ticketmaster at www.rwcsevens.com.

