CAPE TOWN - Yeah, he’s dreamt about featuring at the Olympics before, and it’s happened - but the prospect of playing in his second one is even better.
Those are the words of Dylan Sage, who is one of a handful of players who have returned to the Sevens set-up for the opening two tournaments of the 2019/20 Rugby World Sevens Series.
Sage spent some time with the Bulls playing Super Rugby and now, all refreshed, he’s focused on the Sevens goal, even though his return has been tough.
“In a way it was a new start for me playing Sevens again, not that I minded, but the dynamics are different and challenging,” he said.
“My body has been sore for a couple of weeks but I really enjoyed being back,” added Sage, who last played for South Africa in June 2018 when the Blitzboks secured their second World Rugby Sevens Series title by beating England in the final in France.