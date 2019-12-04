Tokyo Olympics calling for a somewhat older, wiser Sage









For now, all refreshed, the Bulls' Dylan Sage is focused on his Sevens goal. Photo: Nigel Owen/www.photosport.co.nz CAPE TOWN - Yeah, he’s dreamt about featuring at the Olympics before, and it’s happened - but the prospect of playing in his second one is even better. Those are the words of Dylan Sage, who is one of a handful of players who have returned to the Sevens set-up for the opening two tournaments of the 2019/20 Rugby World Sevens Series. Sage spent some time with the Bulls playing Super Rugby and now, all refreshed, he’s focused on the Sevens goal, even though his return has been tough. “In a way it was a new start for me playing Sevens again, not that I minded, but the dynamics are different and challenging,” he said. “My body has been sore for a couple of weeks but I really enjoyed being back,” added Sage, who last played for South Africa in June 2018 when the Blitzboks secured their second World Rugby Sevens Series title by beating England in the final in France.

Most teams in the series will be focused on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the Blitzboks are no different.

For Sage, who will return to the Bulls in the new year, there is no doubt as to what the team will be expecting from him.

“It is a pretty process-driven system in which each individual has roles and responsibilities, so mine will be to make sure I do my bit,” Sage said.

“On a personal level, I would like to stay fit and injury-free and enjoy myself within the team structure.”

Many teams would get distracted by the prospect of Olympic glory.

The Blitzboks know better, though. It’s a process, and small victories are going to matter a lot.

Sage needed no reminding of that.

“I dreamt of playing in the Olympics, so to be in line to get selected for a second one is even better. For now, the most important is what happens this weekend though,” said Sage.





