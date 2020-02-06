Uganda name squad for Sevens Challenger Series









Uganda Sevens coach Tolbert Onyango has named a 12-man squad for the inaugural 2020 World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series. Photo: Uganda Rugby Union on facebook JOHANNESBURG – Uganda Sevens coach Tolbert Onyango has named a 12-man squad for the 2020 World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series. The two legs of the inaugural World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series will be played in South America in Viña del Mar, Chile (February, 15 and 16), and Montevideo, Uruguay (February 22 and 23). The Uganda Rugby Sevens team qualified for the series after coming second in the Africa Rugby Sevens last year. Uganda was drawn in Pool C alongside Germany, Italy, and Paraguay. The squad named on Thursday will have the chance to compete for the chance to play the HSBC Sevens. I congratulate those players @Uganda_Rugby who've been selected for the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series. Keep in mind that along with Zimbabwe you will not only represent your country but also the Africa Rugby Sevens' next frontier. So, No Pressure.https://t.co/iYcyYjpV6M — Andrew Owor (@aowor) February 6, 2020

‘’I would like to congratulate the selected team because their hard work has paid off,” said Uganda captain Michael Okorach.

"There is a full blend of talent and skill in the team named for the upcoming tournaments, some have been on the scene before and the new ones have also got some good exposure, so i am sure we are going to show the world how much talent we have in Uganda.’’

Uganda Sevens Squad:

Pius Ogena, Desire Ayera, Ian Munyani, Levi’s Ocen, Solomon Okia, Isaac Massa, Adrian Kasiito, Aaron Ofoywroth, William Nkore, Norbert Okeny, Philip Wokorach, Michael Okorach (captain).

African News Agency (ANA)