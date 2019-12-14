Unbeaten Blitzboks set up quarter-final date with Kenya









Selvyn Davids of South Africa finds a gap between Josua Vakurunabili and Waisea Nacuqu of Fiji during day 2 of the HSBC Cape Town Sevens at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Cape Town – The Blitzboks have flown into the Cup quarter-finals of the Cape Town Sevens, where they will face Kenya, after going through the pool stages unbeaten. The Springbok Sevens side and New Zealand emerged from the group stages having won all their games, while Kenya and Ireland each had a draw. In their third and final pool game, the Blitzboks and the USA both scored three tries a piece, with Dylan Sage who ran in the first try of the match. It sure was a good one, but their second one was even better After receiving the ball in his own half, Justin Geduld kicked it ahead before Seabelo Senatla nudged the oval forward as well. Rosko Specman showed his pace as to get a hand on it first, before touching down to secure their second score.

👍 Blitzboks still unbeaten in Cape Town

🦅 Late surge by USA not enough

🇰🇪 Kenya await in quarter-finals on Sunday



🔗 https://t.co/r1n41Ow5HM#BestofUs @CapeTown7s @WorldRugby7s pic.twitter.com/bqWymiTLPP — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) December 14, 2019

That try was fine…I’d even say the only thing more eye-catching than that, other than the pure intensity of the match, would have been referee Richard Haughton’s hand that only knew one way, and it certainly didn’t favour the Blitzboks. Despite all of that, and two yellow cards to boot, the Blitzboks still managed to get the job done and maintain a clean pool-stage record.

Earlier in the day, the Blitzboks overcame some early pressure in the opening half to put on a solid display of rugby to beat Fiji 26-14 in their second pool game of the Cape Town event.

The Fijians had most of the possession for almost three minutes in the first half and also got the scoreboard moving first up with a try by Jerry Tuwai. And although Blitzboks speedster Seabelo Senatla was shown yellow after that, with Fiji capitalising as they got another through Vilimoni Botitu, that’s all the Blitzboks gave them. Nothing more.

The South Africans scored a try shortly before half time when Specman went over, and they were on absolute fire in the second half, dominating territory and possession and running in three more tries to get the job done in style.

Senatla, Ruhan Nel and Geduld all contributed five-pointers in the second stanza.

"It's the only opportunity we have to play at home, so really grateful to all the people that come out and support us."



Siviwe Soyizwapi gives credit to the fans after they reached the quarter-finals at the #CapeTown7s#HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/vXW0dQNrwA — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) December 14, 2019

In some of the other big matches, Australia’s woes continued as they were the recipient of another upset – this time at the hands of Kenya – after losing to Ireland in their opener on Friday.

They managed to get a win later on, though, in the form of a 24-14 victory over Samoa, but it wasn't enough to put their name on a play-off spot.

England bounced back from their Day One defeat to Scotland by beating Spain 33-7, but things went downhill again when as they also suffered a 33-12 drubbing at the hands of France, effectively knocking them out of Cup contention.

Argentina continued their winning ways in their second game of Day Two after beating Canada 33 to 21, as they dismantled Wales 45 points to nil yesterday afternoon.

After losing to Fiji on Day One, the USA kept Japan scoreless prior to their meeting with the Blitzboks (42-0).

Speed tracking doesn't get much better than this.



🔥Senatla

🔥Isles

🔥Specman #CapeTown7s pic.twitter.com/qUso6bEIyW — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) December 14, 2019

Point scorers:

South Africa: Tries: Dylan Sage, Rosko Specman, Selvyn Davids Conversions: Justin Geduld (3) Yellow card: Chris Dry, Seabelo Senatla

USA: Tries: Carlin Isles, Matai Leuta, Perry Baker

Cup Quarter-Final Fixtures:

South Africa vs Kenya, 11.18 AM

France vs Argentina, 11.40 AM

Ireland vs Fiji, 12.02 AM

New Zealand vs Scotland, 12.24 AM