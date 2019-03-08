Stedman Gans in action for the Blitzboks in Sydney earlier this year. Photo: Nigel Owen / www.photosport.nz

CAPE TOWN – The Blitzboks’ results aren’t as grand as they were this time last season, but one thing that has remained the same are their processes.

So says Stedman Gans. And he doesn’t doubt those processes one bit. The Blitzboks have won just 18 of their 29 matches this season. And while 62% wouldn’t be considered too bad for other teams, it’s the Blitzboks we’re talking about.

This season’s results have hurt the team as well, said Gans, but he is pretty confident that things will go better.

“We realise that things are not going as smoothly as it should and there is a real desire in the squad to solve that,” Gans said as the squad prepared for the Canada Sevens, to be played at BC Place in Vancouver this weekend.

“There are two things we can always fall back on, I believe, and that is our effort and our processes. We have faith in both. The guys will always go out and give their best effort out there for the jersey and for each other, of that there is no doubt. Our processes have been successful in the past and it will bring success in the future. We just need to implement it better.”

The guys will always go out and give their best effort out there for the jersey and for each other, says Stedman Gans. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

The Blitzboks finished joint-seventh in Las Vegas last week, the worst since Gans joined the team 63 matches and 18 tries ago.

But for the two-time World Sevens Series winner there is a real belief that the upward curve in performances has started.

He did, however, lament the lack of execution: “Against the USA for example, we lost possession eight times. You cannot afford that and it was reflected in the results, but we are getting better all the time. We are not the same team as last year at the same time. We lack some experience and mistakes will be made, but we need time to grow and if we are afforded that, the results will be very good.

“All of us are keen to fulfil his role on the field. We are building something special here and we all want to be part of it. The effort is there, the implementation is getting there, but unfortunately, these things take time.”

Replacement players Zain Davids and Kurt-Lee Arendse have since joined the team and trained with the squad yesterday.

Who would have thought. Building a snowman AFTER training for @CanadaSevens in Vancouver. Just one of the many strange things you get to do on @WorldRugby7s @CastleFreeSA @FNBSA @ASICSRugby #WePlayForYou pic.twitter.com/VKzzHNN2XI — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) March 7, 2019

The Blitzboks’ pool fixtures are (SA times):

Tomorrow

9.23pm: Chile

Sunday

0.52am: Wales

4.46am: USA





