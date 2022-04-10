Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, April 10, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Blitzboks missed tackles proves costly in against Fiji at Singapore Sevens

The Blitzboks lost to Fiji in the Singapore Sevens quarter-finals. Picture: Mike Lee/KLC fotos for World Rugby

The Blitzboks lost to Fiji in the Singapore Sevens quarter-finals. Picture: Mike Lee/KLC fotos for World Rugby

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - The Blitzboks suffered a 19–14 defeat to Fiji in the Cup quarter-finals of the Singapore Sevens on Sunday.

After winning 11consecutive quarter-final matches, the Springbok Sevens side will now face Argentina in the fifth-place play-off at 9:29 am (SA time).

Story continues below Advertisment

While it looked as though the Blitzboks could produce a comeback, poor starts to each half ultimately proved fatal to their hopes of progressing to the Cup semis.

Fiji got the first try after working their way into the South Africans’ in-goal from their own 22 with a series of offloads.

More on this

A slipped tackle by the Blitzboks saw the Fijians run in their second, before Zain Davids got on the scoreboard for the defending World Series champions with a try one minute later.

After the break, the Blitzboks’ defence let them down again as Fiji grabbed their third try, and while skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi added one for Neil Powell’s side, it wasn’t enough as Fiji went on to claim the win.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Blitzboks’ quarter-final fixture against Fiji was set up by their 7-12 defeat to the USA in their final Pool A game on Saturday.

Story continues below Advertisment

Prior to that, the SA side claimed a 31-5 win over Canada, before going on to beat Kenya 26-5 in their second outing of Day One.

@WynonaLouw

Related Topics:

BlitzboksRugby

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Wynona Louw