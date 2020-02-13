CAPE TOWN – On Thursday afternoon, World Rugby, the Hong Kong Rugby Union and Sport Singapore announced what was widely expected given the spread of the Coronavirus, not only in Asia, but also world-wide.
The Asian-swing of the 10-city World Rugby Sevens Series will be postponed.
This unprecedented decision came after Hong Kong, back in 2003, continued with that year’s Hong Kong Sevens tournament despite the world-wide SARS outbreak.
It also follow news that the 2020 Shanghai Formula One Grand Prix, scheduled for April 19, will not happen as scheduled.