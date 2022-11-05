We did not play well, says Philip Snyman as Blitzboks stumble into quarters in Hong Kong

Durban — The Blitzboks did not fire on all cylinders on day two of the Hong Kong Sevens, but the good news is that they are through to the quarter-finals on Sunday, where they meet tournament favourites Fiji. The South Africans finished second in Pool B after two close defeats to Great Britain (12-10) and France (19-17), and would normally have missed out on the quarter-finals, but Uruguay did the Blitzboks a huge favour by beating Great Britain.

This resulted in South Africa finishing second owing to a better point differential than both their British and South American opponents. “We did not play well on Saturday,” said assistant coach Philip Snyman. “Against Great Britain, the starting team just could not get us any platform, as they lacked energy and effort. “We made some changes to the team in the second half, and it went much better, but it was a little too late.

“Against France, we made three changes to the team that started, and they were much more effective. Although we were pipped in the end, our effort could not be faulted. Yes, here and there mistakes were made, like a player not making a final pass or dropping the ball, but the team effort was encouraging.” Snyman said Uruguay’s win over Great Britain did them a massive favour, but the reality is that they are in the knockout round now. “We are in the play-offs despite today’s mishaps, so we do get another chance and it would be silly not to make the best out of that,” said Snyman.

“There were more than enough positives from the French game. We had one bad bounce and a final pass that did not go our way and affected the final result, but the effort was there, and that was what we are looking for. “The main lesson from the day was that they need to play as a team,” Snyman said. “We have to take that lesson to heart. You cannot play alone. The players must use the structure provided and buy into that. If we do that on Sunday, we will have a chance in the tournament." Hong Kong quarter-finals on Sunday (SA times):

05h25: Samoa v Argentina 05h50: South Africa v Fiji 06h15: Ireland v Australia