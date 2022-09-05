We just want to go out there and enjoy ourselves, says Springbok Women's Sevens co-captain Mathrin Simmers

Cape Town — She didn't want to give too much away, but the one thing Springbok Women's Sevens co-captain Mathrin Simmers did say was that fans have good reason to be excited about their home team at this weekend's Rugby World Cup Sevens and the "Mustang" they have in their team. The experienced Simmers will play in her third Rugby World Cup Sevens and will co-captain the team along with Sizophila Solontsi, who skippered the side at a number of tournaments this season.

Only Simamkele Namba has not played for the team before, with a number of players having made their debuts in this year’s World Series, Commonwealth Games or Challenger Series. Coach Paul Delport named a 14-member squad for the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, which will be trimmed down to 12 before the tournament. The Springbok Women’s Sevens team will open their campaign against France in the second last game on Friday, and Simmers was confident that they have prepared well for the first Rugby World Cup Sevens in South Africa.

"We are shaping up quite well," said Simmers. "The vibe in the group is lekker. Preparations are also going well, so we are looking forward to the weekend." A number of Delport’s Sevens squad also played fifteens this year, and Simmers explained that they will bring a lot to the physical area of their game. "Having the fifteens girls back is great because they are quite physical," Simmers said.

"We are very excited. It's a home tournament and having family, friends and supporters here is going to be great. It’s going to be awesome. "It is a massive positive playing at home and we have prepped very well for this tournament. Even just having the fifteens girls back is great. We just want to go out there and enjoy ourselves." Speed queen Nadine Roos has been one of the form players this season, and when asked what fans can expect at Cape Town Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Simmers said: "The fans can expect a surprise. We don't want to say too much, we just want to go out and show what we are capable of.

"We have good physicality with the fifteens (players) coming in now and we also have a Mustang in the group." @WynonaLouw IOL Sport