CAPE TOWN - The crowd at the Cape Town Sevens will experience the skill and abilities of the best women’s teams for the first time on Friday, but they will also will be able to see their own Springbok Women's Sevens team in action over the three days.
The Women Sevens team have been hard at work at their base in Stellenbosch over the last couple of months and backline player Eloise Webb believes that will benefit them when they face New Zealand, Russia and Fiji in pool play.
Webb, who has played in two HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series tournaments (nine matches) and represented SA at the Commonwealth Games and Rugby World Cup Sevens, has experienced the pace and tempo of the top tier and said they worked hard to be able to live with that.
“We prepared well,” said Webb, who hails from East London and played provincial netball and cricket as well.
“The decision not to go and play in Dubai last weekend was a good one, as we don't have a big squad and there was the risk of injuries. Everyone is healthy and ready to go.”