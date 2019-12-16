CAPE TOWN - Springbok Women's Sevens coach Paul Delport praised the effort from his squad in their debut appearance at the Cape Town Sevens this weekend, following their 10th-place finish.
The Springbok women edged Ireland and Brazil, both core teams in the World Rugby Sevens Series, and had some good chances against Spain but lost 19-7 to the ninth placed team in their final game on Sunday.
Delport said the lessons learned are indeed valuable to his squad, who came into the weekend as the invited team, competing against the 11 core teams on the World Series.
"We realised that our intensity was not good enough and therefor our defence suffered and we made some poor decisions on attack,” said Delport.
“But that was always par for the course as we last played at any level close to this last year at the Rugby World Cup Sevens."