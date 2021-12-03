SportRugbySevens
Werner Kok pleads with fans for information after Sevens jerseys stolen

Cape Town - Sharks speedster Werner Kok pleaded with his supporters to keep their eyes open for his collection of Springbok Sevens jerseys that were allegedly stolen from a storage facility in Cape Town.

On Twitter on Friday morning, Kok shared that all of his Sevens jerseys had been stolen.

The flyer - who has made the switch to the 15-man game - has made 184 appearances for the Blitzboks and was a part of the Blitzbok squad that beat New Zealand 17-12 in the final of the 2014 Commonwealth Games to end the All Blacks' 30-match unbeaten run and become the first team other than New Zealand to win gold at the event. He also represented South Africa at the 2016 Olympic Games.

“I have been dreading making this tweet but I have to get the word out,” the tweet read.

“On the 1/12/2021 ALL of my Springbok Sevens jerseys (number 5) were stolen from a storage facility in CPT. 10 years of hard work stolen in 10 min. If you see or hear anything please please let me know.”

“Everything is gone all my achievements and special jerseys from Commonwealth to Olympics and every tournament in-between my heart is heavy because no amount of money will ever be able to replace this. A legacy I wanted to show my children, just taken.”

Kok encouraged anybody who spots his jerseys to get in touch.

