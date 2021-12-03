Werner Kok pleads with fans for information after Sevens jerseys stolen

On Twitter on Friday morning, Kok shared that all of his Sevens jerseys had been stolen.

Cape Town - Sharks speedster Werner Kok pleaded with his supporters to keep their eyes open for his collection of Springbok Sevens jerseys that were allegedly stolen from a storage facility in Cape Town.

The flyer - who has made the switch to the 15-man game - has made 184 appearances for the Blitzboks and was a part of the Blitzbok squad that beat New Zealand 17-12 in the final of the 2014 Commonwealth Games to end the All Blacks' 30-match unbeaten run and become the first team other than New Zealand to win gold at the event. He also represented South Africa at the 2016 Olympic Games.

“I have been dreading making this tweet but I have to get the word out,” the tweet read.

On the 1/12/2021 ALL of my Springbok Sevens jerseys (number 5) were stolen from a storage facility in CPT. 10 years of hard work stolen in 10 min. If you see or hear anything please please let me know. — Werner Kok (@wernerkok1) December 3, 2021

