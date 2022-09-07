Win tickets to the Klipdrift Gold Zone at Cape Town Stadium for Rugby World Cup Sevens

Cape Town - Forty of the world's top rugby sevens squads all descend on Cape Town for the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022, this weekend from September 9-11 at Cape Town Stadium.
IOL Sport and Klipdrift are giving away 3 sets of double tickets, to sit in the Klipdrift Gold Zone at Cape Town Stadium on Friday, 9 September. Watch the Blitzboks compete for the title with your friend!
It has been nearly 30 years since South Africa hosted a senior rugby world cup tournament. And for any rugby fan, there will probably be no better seats in the house that these. This is where all the “gees” will be in the stadium. Where gold moments between friends are created.
* To stand a chance to win a set of these tickets, simply email your name, surname and contact number with subject ‘Klipdrift Gold Zone’ to [email protected]
* Winners will be notified on Thursday, September 8 to receive their digital tickets. Terms and conditions do apply. Winners must be able to make their own way to Cape Town Stadium.
* Klipdrift promotes responsible drinking and encourages all South Africans to consume alcohol responsibly. Alcohol not for persons under 18.
