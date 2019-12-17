CAPE TOWN - Springbok Women’s Sevens coach Paul Delport says more needs to be invested in women’s rugby in South Africa if they are to improve.
The South Africans finished 10th out of 12 teams at the inaugural women’s leg of the Cape Town Sevens. While they were an invitational team, they placed above core teams Brazil and Ireland.
While there is naturally a lot of room for growth, the women’s effort and intent grew as the weekend progressed.
It’s something Delport is pleased with, of course, but he feels that it could have gone better.
“I’m very proud of the ladies, but in terms of our adaptability, no, definitely not good enough,” he said after their ninth-place play-off against Spain, which they lost 19-7.