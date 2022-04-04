World Sevens Series leaders Blitzboks get right down to business in Singapore

The defending Series champions will look to resume their world dominance when they take on Canada, Kenya and the USA in Pool A on Saturday at the National Stadium at Singapore Sports Hub.

Cape Town — The Blitzboks got right down to business after arriving in Singapore on Monday morning for the fifth World Sevens Series tournament of the 2022 season.

That very first 'official' training jersey moment always is a special one and for Lubabalo Dobela it was no different. Well done Lubs, remember we have your back! #BestOfUs @WeBuyCars_SA @FNBSA @ASICS_ZA pic.twitter.com/6dNknHlDMQ — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) April 4, 2022

Neil Powell named his squad for the event last Friday. Lubabalo Dobela is the only newcomer in the group that features three changes to the side that finished top of the podium in Seville at the end of January.

The Blitzboks shared a #getridofthejetlag video on Twitter, showing the guys getting the blood flowing, while they also shared one showing Dobela receiving his first Blitzboks training jersey.

The South Africans will go up against Canada in their first game at 6:12 on Saturday, before taking on their fellow Africans, Kenya, at 9:40. Their last game on Day One is against the USA at 13:33, with the play-offs tk be contested on Sunday.