World Sevens Series leaders Blitzboks get right down to business in Singapore

Cape Town — The Blitzboks got right down to business after arriving in Singapore on Monday morning for the fifth World Sevens Series tournament of the 2022 season.
The defending Series champions will look to resume their world dominance when they take on Canada, Kenya and the USA in Pool A on Saturday at the National Stadium at Singapore Sports Hub.
That very first 'official' training jersey moment always is a special one and for Lubabalo Dobela it was no different. Well done Lubs, remember we have your back! #BestOfUs @WeBuyCars_SA @FNBSA @ASICS_ZA pic.twitter.com/6dNknHlDMQ— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) April 4, 2022
Neil Powell named his squad for the event last Friday. Lubabalo Dobela is the only newcomer in the group that features three changes to the side that finished top of the podium in Seville at the end of January.
The Blitzboks shared a #getridofthejetlag video on Twitter, showing the guys getting the blood flowing, while they also shared one showing Dobela receiving his first Blitzboks training jersey.
The #getridofthejetlag gym session. No sweat! #SingaporeSevens @WorldRugby7s #BestOfUs @ASICS_ZA @WeBuyCars_SA @FNBSA pic.twitter.com/h8cT8jJvF8— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) April 4, 2022
The South Africans will go up against Canada in their first game at 6:12 on Saturday, before taking on their fellow Africans, Kenya, at 9:40. Their last game on Day One is against the USA at 13:33, with the play-offs tk be contested on Sunday.
Lubabalo Dobela the only newcomer in Blitzboks squad for Singapore series
It’s phenomenal to have a fullback like Arendse, says Bulls coach Jake
Springbok Women’s Sevens team to play in France in May
What’s preventing more spectators from attending rugby games?
Tickets for Rugby World Cup Sevens selling like hot cakes
Tickets fly off the ‘cyber shelves’ for Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town
The Singapore Sevens was last held in 2019, with the Blitzboks defeating Fiji in a dramatic final. The tournament in Singapore will be followed by the rescheduled Canada Sevens, to be played in BC Place, Vancouver, on 16 and 17 April.
Springbok Sevens squad:
1. Sakoyisa Makata 2. Ryan Oosthuizen 3. Impi Visser 4. Zain Davids 5. Christie Grobbelaar 6. JC Pretorius 7. Ronald Brown 8. Selvyn Davids 9. Lubabalo Dobela 10. Dewald Human 11. Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain) 12. Mfundo Ndlovu 13. Darren Adonis.
IOL Sport