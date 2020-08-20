Zimbabwe women’s sevens coach accepted into prestigious US coaching enrichment program

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe women’s rugby sevens coach Kwayedza Dereck Chiwara on Thursday announced that he has been accepted into the International Coaching Enrichment Certificate Programme (ICECP) at the University of Delaware in the United States of America. The course is funded by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in its quest to grow the game worldwide. The Zimbabwe Rugby Union paid tribute to Chiwara on his progress in the sport. “The Zimbabwe Rugby Union would like to congratulate the Zimbabwe women’s sevens head coach Derek Chiwara on being accepted by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and the University of Delaware (UD), for the International Coaching Enrichment Certificate Program. “We are forever grateful to Zimbabwe Olympic Committee for facilitating the application and seconding Derek for this program.”

Zimbabwe women’s rugby sevens coach Kwayedza Dereck Chiwara. Photo: Zimbabwe Rugby Union on facebook

Chiwara is already in possession of a World Rugby level two coaching and level one sevens coaching certificate.

Earlier this year, before the novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic, the Zimbabwe men’s rugby team coach Brendan Dawson and manager Jason Maritz spent two weeks with New Zealand Super Rugby side the Hurricanes to gain technical and practical knowledge in the hope of improving the sport in the African country.

“We had good chats with them all,” Maritz told IndependentSport from Wellington at the time.

“They are all very down-to-earth and humble guys, that just love rugby.”

Maritz said it was refreshing to see first-hand the simple approach adopted by one the top franchise sides in the world.

African News Agency (ANA)