Sharks announce signing of Springbok scrumhalf Francois Hougaard

The 35-year-old Blue Bulls legend can also play on the wing, as the Sharks look to boost their backline stocks for the coming season.

Hougaard spent the prime years of his career with the Bulls, representing the side from 2008 to 2015. In that time he made 136 appearances for the Pretoria outfit, scoring 210 points.

For the Springboks, Hougaard played 46 times from 2009 to 2017. He also scored 25 points for the Boks. With his fiery pace and handling skills, Hougaard also represented the SA Sevens team - the Blitzboks. To his credit, he was part of the Blitzboks team which won a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.