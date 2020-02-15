Sharks coach Sean Everitt

DURBAN - A two-try burst just after half time by the Hurricanes’ All Black wing Ben Lam sunk the Sharks in Wellington after the teams had been locked 17-17 at the break. The home side prevailed 38-22 at the end of a thoroughly entertaining Super Rugby spectacle that saw both sides eager to run the ball. The burly Lam exposed the Sharks on defence to strike twice in the space of five minutes to propel his team into what would be an unassailable lead.

The Sharks had suffered injury disruptions in the first half when flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain had to be replaced by reserve scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba and try-scoring machine Makazole Mapimpi was forced from the field with a concussion concern.

But coach Sean Everitt's backline adapted well, with Nohamba showing he is a classy footballer, and it was the forward pack that was mostly under pressure, especially in the set scrums and the Hurricanes scored two tries off the back of an advancing scrum.

The Sharks scored first half tries via wing Madosh Tambwe - following an intercept by Lukhanyo Am - and flank Tyler Paul, who showed good strength to muscle over.